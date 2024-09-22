Mark A. Lipparelli Sells 773 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 274.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
