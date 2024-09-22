Mark A. Lipparelli Sells 773 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 274.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

