Mark S. Demilio Sells 2,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RH Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RH stock opened at $344.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $354.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RH
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RH
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.