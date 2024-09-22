Mark S. Demilio Sells 2,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $344.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $354.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

