Metlife Investment Management, Buys 280,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

