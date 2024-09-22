Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 761,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 729,148 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

