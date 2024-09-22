Mo Qatanani Sells 1,936 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 1,936 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $16,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

