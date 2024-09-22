Mo Qatanani Sells 1,936 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 1,936 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $16,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 10.3 %
NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
