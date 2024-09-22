Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $100,084.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
