Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $100,084.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.