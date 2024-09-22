OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares to Split on Monday, September 30th

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $169.05 on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.75 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.