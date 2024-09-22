Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
