Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.