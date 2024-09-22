PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

