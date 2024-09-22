PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.58.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 285,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

