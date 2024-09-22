Paz Maestas Sells 2,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

