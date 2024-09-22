PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 250,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,650,000.00.
Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance
CVE PTF opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About Pender Growth Fund
