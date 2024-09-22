PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 250,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,650,000.00.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance

CVE PTF opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

About Pender Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.