Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 604.50 ($7.99).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 549 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 581.22 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,921.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.65 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37,857.14%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

