Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 604.50 ($7.99).
Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.65 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37,857.14%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
