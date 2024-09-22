Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.