Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Financial Analysis

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.42%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.71 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.98 Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.51 -$29.31 million ($1.62) -0.02

This table compares Prenetics Global and Pressure BioSciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Pressure BioSciences -1,925.03% N/A -2,116.29%

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

