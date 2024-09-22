Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

