PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

PUBM opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $719.90 million, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PubMatic by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

