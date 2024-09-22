Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

