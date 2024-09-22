Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

