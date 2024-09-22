Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Issued By Zacks Research

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.29. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.70 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $508.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.01. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

