Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Announces $3.31 Interim Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 3.305 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.
About Ramsay Health Care
