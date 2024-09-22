Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Buys $75,208.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $75,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,358,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,210.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

RPHM stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

