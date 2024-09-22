Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

