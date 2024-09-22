Rosenblatt Securities Increases Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $16.50

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $16.40 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 37.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,039.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

