Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday.

High Tide Trading Down 1.4 %

High Tide stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

