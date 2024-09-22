Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $700.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.79.

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.82, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

