SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($13.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.80) to GBX 985 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 930 ($12.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 871.20 ($11.51) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 896.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,148.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

