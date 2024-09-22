Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 9,976 ($131.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,659.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a fifty-two week high of £111.04 ($146.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,155.49%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

