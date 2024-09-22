Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Sify Technologies’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
