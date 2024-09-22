Stephen Fredette Sells 800 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,344,885 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

