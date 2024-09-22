StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

