StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.