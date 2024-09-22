StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.77 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $928.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
