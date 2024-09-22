StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
