StockNews.com Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to “Hold”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

