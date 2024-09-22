Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Simon Scott Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Scott purchased 10,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,700 ($6,208.72).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

SLP opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

