Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) PT Raised to $10.40

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $9.20 to $10.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

VIV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

