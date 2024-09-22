Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 182% compared to the average volume of 1,613 call options.
TDS stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 495,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,680,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
