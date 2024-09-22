The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $180,132.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.03 and a 12 month high of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,684,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

