TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMX Group

Insider Buying and Selling

TMX Group Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$28.32 and a 52 week high of C$44.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7915137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.