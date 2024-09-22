Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 4.8 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

