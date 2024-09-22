Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

