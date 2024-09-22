Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $220,800.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,960,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,085.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.4 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.