Truist Financial Increases United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Price Target to $32.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCB opened at $29.54 on Friday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.