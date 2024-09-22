Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

