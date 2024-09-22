Wells Fargo & Company Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $503.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $503.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $465.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.66 and a 200 day moving average of $428.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

