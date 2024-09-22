Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.05.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

