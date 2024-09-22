William E. V. Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Down 2.8 %

SouthState stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SouthState by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $587,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

