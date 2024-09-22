Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

