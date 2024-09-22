YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.37.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.